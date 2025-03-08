Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 516,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

CVX opened at $156.48 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

