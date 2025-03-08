Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 118514429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday.

Get Chimerix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chimerix

Chimerix Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $758.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.