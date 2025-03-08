China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $6.92. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 28,046 shares trading hands.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

