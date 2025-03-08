CIBC Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.98.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.63 and a 52-week high of C$17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

