Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issues Earnings Results

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.64% and a negative net margin of 289.05%.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

CDTX stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

