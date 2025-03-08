Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W cut Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

PLTK stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $2,381,620.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,171,168.31. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Playtika by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

