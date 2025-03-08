Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $292,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

