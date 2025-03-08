Claude Maraoui Sells 18,147 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $93,094.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,736,443.62. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $122,006.52.
Journey Medical Stock Performance
DERM opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Journey Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical
About Journey Medical
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
