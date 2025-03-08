Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08), with a volume of 125651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.65 ($0.09).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

