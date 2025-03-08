Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

