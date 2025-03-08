Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and traded as high as $17.95. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 505 shares.

Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

