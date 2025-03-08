Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Complete Solaria Price Performance
Complete Solaria stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Complete Solaria has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
Insider Transactions at Complete Solaria
In other Complete Solaria news, Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,387.20. This represents a 37.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
