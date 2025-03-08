Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

CFLT opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $1,878,093.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 502,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,806,435.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Craig Miller sold 347,646 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $11,364,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at $741,670.72. The trade was a 93.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,427,353 shares of company stock valued at $46,561,127. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

