Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Copart by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,565,000 after buying an additional 126,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

