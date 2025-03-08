Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Purchases $500,625.00 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Core Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

