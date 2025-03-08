Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $74.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

