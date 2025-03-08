Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $74.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
