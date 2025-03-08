Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

FTV stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.