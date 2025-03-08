Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

