Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $430.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.37 and a 200 day moving average of $449.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $574.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

