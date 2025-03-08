Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $155.59 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

