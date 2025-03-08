Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $341.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.88 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.91. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

