Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 32,640 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE FL opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

