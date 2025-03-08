Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 282,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $455,112.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,585,378.23. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,283.85. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,970 shares of company stock worth $11,749,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

