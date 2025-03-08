Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

