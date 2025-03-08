Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

