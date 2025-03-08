Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 579 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 45,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $90.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.