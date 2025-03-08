Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 670 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of FFLC opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

