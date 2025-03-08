Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,057 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

