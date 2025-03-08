DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:DCMDF)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

Shares of DATA Communications Management stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

