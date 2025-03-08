DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:DCMDF)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
Shares of DATA Communications Management stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
