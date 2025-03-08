Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,473,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,499,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,900,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,695,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BRX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.