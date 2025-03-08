Davis Selected Advisers Has $690.25 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 4.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $690,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.