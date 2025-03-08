Davis Selected Advisers Has $84.50 Million Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,869,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.45% of Davis Select International ETF worth $84,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

Shares of BATS DINT opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $217.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

