Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,768,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,892,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after buying an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after buying an additional 366,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.