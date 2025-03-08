Davis Selected Advisers Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 597,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13,747.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,258,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,248 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,588,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,129 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,498,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 418,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.78 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.52.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

