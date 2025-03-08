Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) rose 22.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 640,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 168,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

