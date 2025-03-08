Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$36.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The firm has a market cap of C$691.88 million, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$31.60 and a 12 month high of C$64.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.90%.

In related news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

