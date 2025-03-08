Destination Wealth Management Has $301,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

