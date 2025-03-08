Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 853 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,453,000 after buying an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GS opened at $559.55 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

