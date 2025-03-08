DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $260.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DKS stock opened at $214.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,351,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,562,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.