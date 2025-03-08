Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $25.69. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 10,124,072 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

