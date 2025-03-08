Dividend Stocks To Consider – March 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Verizon Communications, and Ford Motor are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to investors on a regular basis, typically quarterly or annually, as dividends. These stocks are popular among investors seeking a steady income stream along with potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,804,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,045,543. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 129,026,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,438,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. 11,901,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,938,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $474.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.87. 25,840,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780,149. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 114,422,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,873,258. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85.

