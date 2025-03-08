DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $92.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.45.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DocuSign by 30.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DocuSign by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DOCU stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
