Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

