Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 19.4% – Still a Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) rose 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 501,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 217,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

