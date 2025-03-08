DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and traded as high as $104.16. DSV A/S shares last traded at $103.68, with a volume of 38,006 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded DSV A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

DSV A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.4915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

