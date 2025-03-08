DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in DTE Energy by 580.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.