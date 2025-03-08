DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49, Zacks reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

