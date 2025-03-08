E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 290 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $275,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $596.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $730.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.