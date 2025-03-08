E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,101 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at $34,774,104.78. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $52,672.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,903 shares of company stock worth $7,260,341 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

