E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,933.88. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,427 shares of company stock worth $4,837,801. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

